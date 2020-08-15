Moon extends olive branch to Tokyo over wartime history

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has offered talks with Japan to resolve a bitter feud over wartime grievances as the nation celebrated the 75th anniversary of its liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. In a nationally televised speech, Moon said his government has left the door of consultations wide open for Japan to settle a long legal and diplomatic dispute over compensation for Koreans who had been subjected to wartime forced labor at mines, factories and other sites. Relations between America’s Asian allies sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they allowed their disagreements over wartime history to spill over into issues related to trade and military cooperation. Japan says compensation was settled in 1965.