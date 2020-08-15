Pleasant, sunny conditions last into next week

We're in for a beautiful weekend across the region with slightly below normal temperatures. As for tonight, quiet conditions are expected with a few clouds and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with highs near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or two may be possible Sunday evening with light northwest winds. Temperatures throughout the work week will be slightly below normal, but still pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will be in control of region Monday and Tuesday, allowing for mostly sunny skies.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday afternoon, otherwise partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Quiet conditions last into the late week with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday looks to stay mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but the afternoon could see an isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms. More sun and clouds are expected Saturday with both days seeing high temperatures in the upper 70s.