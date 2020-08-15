Woman member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a female member of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team and a former parliamentarian has survived an assassination attempt. A spokesman for the interior ministry said Saturday that the women’s rights activist and former parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi was attacked by gunmen near the capital of Kabul. Koofi is part of a 21 member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a U.S. deal with the militants that was struck in February. The head of the Afghan peace delegation said Koofi survived the assault and was in good health.