 Skip to Content

Woman member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

New
1:39 am National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a female member of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team and a former parliamentarian has survived an assassination attempt. A spokesman for the interior ministry said Saturday that the women’s rights activist and former parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi was attacked by gunmen near the capital of Kabul. Koofi is part of a 21 member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a U.S. deal with the militants that was struck in February. The head of the Afghan peace delegation said Koofi survived the assault and was in good health.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content