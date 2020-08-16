Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than two months of protests in one of the whitest major cities in America have prompted deep introspection in Portland, Oregon’s small Black community about the role of white protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. Nightly protests feature overwhelmingly white crowds, from middle-aged mothers marching arm in arm to teenagers dressed in black smashing police precinct windows. The improbable position of Portland as a focal point in the Black Lives Matter movement has forced a reckoning over what it means to be a white ally as the nation navigates a critical moment for racial justice.