Day of peaceful protests ends in clashes with Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) — A day of peaceful protests with a failed attempt to block a major Chicago-area expressway ended in violent skirmishes between demonstrators and police downtown. There were two dozen arrests and multiple injuries on Saturday. Chicago police say the march earlier in the day that started around noon began peacefully, but a separate demonstration broke off near downtown. Police accused “multiple agitators” of hijacking the demonstrations. But activist groups and some elected officials accuse police of using aggressive tactics including beat protesters with batons.