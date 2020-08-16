Mainly dry, sunny conditions expected this week

A beautiful, late summer week is ahead for us in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. While temperatures will be a few degrees below normal, mainly dry conditions are expected, allowing for great conditions to enjoy the outdoors. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies with an few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight. Overnight low will be in the upper 50s with a light northwest wind at 3 to 8 mph.

High pressure moves into control of the Upper Midwest, allowing for a pleasant start to the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and a light north wind. Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mainly sunny conditions will continue into Wednesday with breezy winds out of the southwest.

A few clouds are possible Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday and Saturday could see a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, otherwise conditions will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to hover around 80 degrees on Friday and then in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday.

Seasonal temperatures and dry skies look to last into the second half of next weekend. Sunday will see highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.