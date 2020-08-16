10 killed in Somalia in extremist attack on Mogadishu hotel

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least 10 people have been killed and more than a dozen others injured in an ongoing siege at a beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital where security forces are battling Islamic extremist gunmen who have invaded the building, Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press that the attack started with a powerful car bomb which blew off the security gates to the Elite Hotel. Then gunmen ran inside and took hostages, mostly young men and women who were dining at the hotel, he said. Security forces rescued more than 10 people from the siege and were trying to prevent the attackers from moving up to the top floor.