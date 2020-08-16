Southeast Rochester neighborhoods enjoy chalk artists, local bands

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - While many weekend festivities have been cancelled this summer, one Rochester neighborhood held a safe and fun time Saturday afternoon.

Part of the city-wide Chalk the Walk Festival, Rock the Chalk allowed people to enjoy the outdoors and each others company.

The Slatterly Park neighborhood hosted local bands, food vendors, a chalk art contest and even live artists at four locations in the area.

Neighbors brought out lawn chairs or simply walked up to enjoy music and art. While social distancing may have been in effect, participants were glad to be out in the community.

"This is absolutely the epitome of a perfect day, with or without the pandemic," said artist Heather Wright.

Wright's chalk art mural was inspired by Rochester's infestation of Japanese beetles and went along with the event's music theme. The professional artist and illustrator nonetheless enjoyed some help from others.

"Other people have come in to volunteer to help me because it is taking a long time. Typically on a wall piece, it would take me six or seven hours," Wright said. "I started at 9 am today."

For many of the local artists performing, it was their first performance since the start of the pandemic.

The event was put on the by neighborhood association and Art on the Ave.