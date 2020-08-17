California governor demands probe of power blackouts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation allowing some energy users and utilities to tap backup energy sources amid a heatwave that has prompted rolling blackouts affecting hundreds of thousands of households. The governor warned that customers could again lose power Monday. Newsom also sent an letter to state energy overseers demanding to know why blackouts occurred with such little notice to the public. The CEO of the system that operates the state’s electricity grid said they have warned of the possibility of insufficient energy. Californians packed beaches to cool off from scorching temperatures that raised the risk of wildfires and fears of coronavirus spread.