Debate over mail-in voting rages on

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The United States Postal Service has come into the limelight over mail-in voting and new organizational changes. President Trump's newly appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has made sweeping changes.

"Instead of coming in and looking at the operation like a normal person would do and like he vowed to do, he has come in and just unilaterally made changes," said National Director of Support Services, Stephen Brooks.

Brooks said he believes the moves are intentional and the timing is questionable. He went on to say DeJoy has brought in private sector people who don't know the business and with a pandemic before a national election, the moves couldn't come at a worse time while the President defended the changes.

"I have encouraged everybody speed up the mail, not slow the mail," Trump said. "And I also want to have a post office that runs without losing billions and billions of dollars a year as it has been doing for 50 years."

However, Democrats think these moves undermine more than just the upcoming election. Senator Amy Klobuchar echoed what Brooks said in an interview saying more and more people needing medications are relying on the postal service to have them delivered.

Voting in Olmsted County went smoothly for the primary, according the election officials. They say that 70 percent of ballots cast were via mail-in or absentee with only a few missing the deadline.

"We received by mail over 17,000 ballots," said Property Records & Licensing Director Mark Krupski. "It went very well and our compliments go out to the US Postal Service because since the deadline passed we received only a handful of ballots, about 21 that didn't make it in time."

County officials say they've already received 28,000 applications for mail-in ballots for the November general election and want to remind everyone not to wait until the last minute to mail their ballots in so it can be counted on time.