DFL House candidate apologizes for rally language

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota House candidate is apologizing for the words he used at a demonstration outside the home of the Minneapolis police union president. More than 100 people gathered Saturday outside Bob Kroll’s house in Hugo where he lives with his wife WCCO-TV reporter Liz Collins. Demonstrators called for both to be fired from their jobs. They want Kroll to resign for defending what they say are “killer cops” and for Collins to be fired for what they say is a conflict of interest as a local journalist. DFL activist John Thompson, who won last week’s primary for a St. Paul House seat, shouted a number of expletives through a microphone during his speech at the rally as neighbors and children watched.