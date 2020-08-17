Dodge County authorities searching for attempted murder suspect

NEAR BERNE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help locating an attempted murder suspect.

It stems back to Wednesday afternoon, when just after 3 p.m., a 62-year-old man was thrown from a bridge on County Road 22 east of Highway 57, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim reportedly said he had been assaulted by a man in his 20s.

His neck was bleeding heavily from a large laceration across the front of his neck at the time he was thrown over the bridge, authorities said.

The victim was airlifted by Mayo One to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

Investigators believe the attempted murder stemmed from a drug-related dispute. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has released three images of the man they are looking for.

One is a booking photo from five years ago the two most recent photos are from a store. The man is 27-year-old Rigo Macias, but he is also known as Alex.

The Sheriff's Office said Macias fled the scene in a Gray Ford Taurus with Minnesota License ECH680.

He is wanted for first degree attempted murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about Macias or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 507-635-6200 and ask for Investigator Bob Morris.

Investigator Morris can also be contacted at bob.morris@co.dodge.mn.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous.