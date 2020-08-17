Father, stepmother charged in Elk River girl’s death

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Elk River girl are charged with murder after the emaciated girl was found dead in the family’s apartment.

Thirty-year-old Brett Hallow and 28-year-old Sarah Hallow were charged Monday in Sherburne County with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The charges stem from the death of Autumn Hallow.

According to the charges, police came to the home Thursday after being told the girl was partly submerged in a bathtub.

The Star Tribune reports police saw Sarah Hallow giving the girl chest compression, even though her body was rigid.

Another child told police the couple would tie up the girl with a belt and put her in a sleeping bag.

She weighed 45 pounds at the time of her death.