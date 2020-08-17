Israel frees Palestinian boycott activist from detention

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel says a campaign organizer has been released without charge by Israel after more than two weeks in detention. The BDS campaign said Monday Mahmoud Nawajaa was on his way back to the West Bank. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said Nawajaa was arrested on July 30 on suspicion of unspecified “security offenses.” It said the suspicions were not connected to his boycott activities. The Shin Bet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement, Nawajaa said the Israeli authorities “cannot break us.”