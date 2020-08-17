Judge OKs $60M settlement over Tesla buyout of SolarCity

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has approved a $60 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit challenging electric car maker Tesla Inc.’s $2 billion acquisition of solar-panel installer SolarCity in 2016. The judge approved the settlement in a brief hearing Monday. He also approved $16.8 million in legal fees and expenses for plaintiffs’ attorneys. The settlement resolves claims against members of Tesla’s board in 2016 but does not include CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. A trial with Musk as the lone defendant is set for March 2021. Musk is a co-founder of SolarCity and was its largest shareholder when the deal was made.