Minnesota reports 567 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 567 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said a total of 65,716 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 7,281 health care workers.

Health officials said 58,859 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported more than 12,600 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,266,561. MDH said about 1,000,023 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported on Monday that six more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility, while the other five people reportedly lived in private residences.

A total of 1,712 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 1,280 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, there are 286 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's three more patients hospitalized in the ICU, and seven fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Sunday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

