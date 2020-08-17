My Pillow CEO says he takes a coronavirus cure daily

ROCHESTER. Minn. (KTTC) --A Minnesota man known for his pillow company, and more recently, being a devout President Donald Trump supporter, claims the cure for Coronavirus already exists.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, says he takes a supplement that protects him from the virus.

"It's an absolute miracle. I take it every day. I don't get the virus. I have at least 50 to a hundred of my friends and family. Some that got it, and in two days they're fine," he said.

The claimed cure is called Oleandrin.

It comes from the Nerium Oleander plant, which is highly toxic and can be fatal.

Last week, Lindell became a board member for Phoenix Biotechnology, the company that makes Oleandrin. For the past 20 years, the company says it's been studying the health benefits of Oleander plant extract.

"You can't get it once you take it. It's just an oil you put it under your tongue. It's an extract," Lindell said.

Lindell said more than a hundred people have tested it out in unpublished studies.

However, the FDA has not approved it as a treatment.

"All we wanted was an IND (Investigational New Drug Application) to show that we can take it into hospitals to test it. If they want to test it, because it has worked and it has been a test done," he said.

He said he's spoken with President Trump and his team about Oleandrin.

The President was asked about it on Monday in Washington.

"It's just something that people are talking about very strongly. We'll look at it. We'll look at it. We're looking at a lot of different things. I will say the FDA has been great. They are very close. We're very close to a vaccine. Very close to a therapeutic. I've heard that name mentioned. We'll find out." President Trump said.

Lindell hopes more people can benefit from Oleandrin and is fully confident the extract will be the pandemic breakthrough.

"There's lives out there that need to be saved. We need to save lives and I know this works," he said.

Lindell says along with a liquid extract form, it will also be made into a vitamin.