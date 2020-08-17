New this week: Tim McGraw music, Democrats meet & ‘The 24th’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Tim McGraw and The Killers. On TV, the first virtual national convention will be held by the Democrats, with ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC planning for an hour of coverage over four days starting Monday. An intimate look at pandemic pressures is explored in “Love in the Time of Coronavirus,” a two-night, limited series debuting Saturday and Sunday on Freeform. And on Friday, Kevin Willmott’s film “The 24th” comes out, dramatizing the 1917 Houston riot in which Black soldiers mutinied after harassment by the Houston Police Department.