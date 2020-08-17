Belarus workers hit the streets, as EU chief calls summit

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of factory workers are taking to the streets of Minsk demanding the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. It’s the ninth straight day of protests against an election that extended his long rule over the country. Nearly 5,000 workers from the Minsk Tractor Works plant marched, and are demanding that Lukashenko step down and cede his post to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leading opposition candidate. European Council President Charles Michel, meanwhile, convened an emergency summit of EU leaders on Wednesday. EU foreign ministers said Friday that the elections were neither free nor fair and that they refuse to accept the results of the polls. EU officials are drawing up a list of Belarus officials who could face sanctions.