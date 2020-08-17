South Korea pastor tests positive amid virus spike at church

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A conservative South Korean pastor who has been a bitter critic of the country’s president has tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials made the announce,ent on Monday, two days after the Rev. Jun Kwang-hun participated in an anti-government rally in Seoul that drew thousands. More than 300 virus cases have been linked to Jun’s huge church in northern Seoul, which has emerged as a major cluster of infections amid growing fears of a massive outbreak in the greater capital region. Officials are concerned that the virus’s spread could worsen after thousands of demonstrators, including Jun and members of his Sarang Jeil Church, marched in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite pleas from officials to stay home.