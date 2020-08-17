South Carolina man accused of trying to kidnap WWE star

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a 24-year-old South Carolina man is accused of invading the home of a WWE star near Tampa. Phillip Thomas II was arrested Sunday after officials say he entered the home of wrestler Sonya DeVille, setting off a security alarm. Hillsborough Sheriff’s officials say the victim spotted Thomas on the property after the alarm rang and called 911 as she fled with a guest in a car. Arriving deputies found Thomas at the home with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace. He was arrested pending a Monday court hearing on armed kidnapping and other charges.