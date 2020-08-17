State senator charged with ‘injury’ to Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a state senator has been charged with two felonies for her alleged involvement in the damaging of a large Confederate monument during protests in the city of Portsmouth. WAVY-TV reports Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas faces charges of of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. The monument stands on a site where slaves were once punished. It consists of a large obelisk and statues of four Confederate military personnel. Heads were ripped off some of the statues while one was pulled down during protests in June. Police said a local school board member as well as members of the NAACP and the public defender’s office face charges as well.