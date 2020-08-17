Sudanese demand reforms a year after deal with generals

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have returned to the streets to call for more reforms a year after a power-sharing deal between the pro-democracy movement and the generals. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country, with elections possible in late 2022. Police dispersed protesters in the capital, Khartoum, and footage showed them running from tear gas, but there were no reports of casualties.The crowds, waving Sudanese flags, gathered outside the Cabinet’s headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, to hand over a list of demands, including the formation of a legislative body.