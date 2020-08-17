Trump says he’ll send feds if NYC can’t stop bloodshed

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities don’t stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, who’s running for re-election on a law-and-order agenda as a counterweight to the police and criminal justice reform movement, reacted to the news of the mayhem in his hometown Sunday night on Twitter. According to police, 51 people were shot from Friday through Sunday, six of whom died from their injuries. Another man died after a physical altercation, police said. Eight people were shot and five people were killed over the same span last year.