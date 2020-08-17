UK govt scrambles as exam fiasco enrages students, parents

LONDON (AP) — The British government is scrambling to staunch the damage from an exam-grading policy that has left thousands of 18-year-olds without university places. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to make an announcement on the system for replacing exams that were cancelled because of the pandemic. U.K. universities offer high school students places based on grades predicted by their teachers, contingent on the results of final exams. This year, education authorities in England ran the predicted grades through an algorithm that compared them with schools’ past performance. That meant high-achieving students at under-performing schools saw their marks downgraded more often than students at above-average schools. Many say that discriminates against the most disadvantaged pupils.