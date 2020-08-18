‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies after short illness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek,” has died. He was 72. His representative Tracy Mapes said Cross died Tuesday after a short illness. The actor’s daughter, Lauren Cross, said her father died in Vienna, Austria. A family statement called Cross a born showman and entertainer, and a walking encyclopedia of music who could “sing anything.” Cross was a veteran actor who broke through with the 1981 film “Chariots of Fire,” which won the Oscar for best picture. He had the leading role as Olympic runner Harold Abrahams in the true story about two British athletes at the 1924 Games.