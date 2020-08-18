COVID CURE OR POISON? MyPillow CEO debates Anderson Cooper over oleandrin’s effectiveness

MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) - With more than 5 million cases and 170,000 deaths, the cure for the coronavirus is on everyone's minds.

For many, it cannot come quick enough. However, one Minnesota man's claim of a cure is being questioned by many including CNN's Anderson Cooper.

My Pillow CEO and Mankato native Mike Lindell claims that the plant extract, oleandrin can help prevent and cure COVID-19.

"When I sleep well at night, I'm using his pillow," said President Donald Trump during his Monday visit to Mankato. "These suckers are about to fall down, but that's okay. I know him very well, Mike Lindell."

Yet Lindell's motives for promoting oleandrin and the safety of the unproven supplement have been called into question.

"So this guy called me on Easter Sunday and said he had an answer to the virus," said Lindell on CNN. "I reached out to my friend, Secretary Carson, who is on the task force."

The drug is oleandrin comes from the Nerium Oleander plant, which is highly toxic and can be fatal.

"Absolute miracle. I take it every day. I don't get the virus," Lindell claims. "I have at least 50 to 100 of my friends and family. Some that got were fine in two days. It's the most amazing thing I've ever seen in my life."

Lindell is on the board of the manufacturer, Phoenix Biotech, which has raised suspicion from some about the plant's effectiveness and why he is endorsing it.

"I don't have to go on TV and do a commercial for it," the MyPillow CEO said. "It's going to help the masses. You're probably going to want to take it yourself."

Not all are taking his word for it.

"You have no medical background. You have no scientific background at all. You have a financial stake in this company," said CNN's Anderson Cooper. "Honestly, I just think it's shameful what you're doing."

Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison known to damage heart tissue.

Cooper called Lindell deceptive and brought up My Pillow's Better Business Bureau rating of an F, given because of deceptive advertising.

"This isn't a political or money thing for me. This is to help humanity and save lives. This has already had all it's safety tests and the FDA has all this study," Lindell said, which Cooper instantly refuted.

So far, only one non-peer reviewed study from the University of Texas has tested oleandrin's effect on COVID. Lindell claims the FDA already has safety tests from 2016, testing the plant extract in cancer patients, but we have not seen that study.

"100 percent," Lindell assures. "You're just misconstrued because the media is trying to take away this amazing cure that works for everybody."

While he did not convince Cooper and has not been FDA approved, Lindell wants his experience with oleandrin to be promoted as a cure for coronavirus.

"The whole country should be praying about whatever is blocking this, whatever reason it's not out there now," he said. "Whatever bureaucracy is behind stopping this needs to unblock and get this out."

Cooper countered with an expert opinion.

"Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, actually has a medical degree, worked as an epidemic intelligence service office with the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. [Schaffner] says and I quote about this product, 'Don't take it. Stay away. This is quackery. Do not take medicines of any kind to either prevent this disease or treat it that haven't been vetted very carefully by the scientific community."

During the interview, Lindell asked Anderson if he could come back on air if the FDA does in fact approve oleandrin as a cure. The anchor agreed to this and says he hopes that a cure is found.