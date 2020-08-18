Greece: EU must step up response to Turkey’s ‘aggression’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister says the European Union must step up its response to Turkey’s escalating “aggression” in the eastern Mediterranean because it’s directed against the entire 27-member EU and not just some member nations. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday that the EU’s foreign policy chief is expected to present the foreign ministers of the bloc’s 27 member nations later this month with options for new possible sanctions against Turkey. Tensions between Greece and Turkey intensified more than a week ago when Turkey sent a research vessel accompanied by two warships to prospect for oil and gas in waters where EU members Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.