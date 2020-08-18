 Skip to Content

Group: 1 million people displaced in Burkina Faso

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council says a record one million people are displaced by violence in Burkina Faso amid the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it results “in some of the worst crimes including murders, kidnappings and bombings perpetrated against civilians, many of whom are children.” The Oslo-based humanitarian group that helps people forced to flee, said the levels of displacement occurred as the coronavirus pandemic worsens an already critical humanitarian crisis in the violence-stricken country. The Burkinabe Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation said that more than 450,000 people were newly displaced in 2020, with 184 attacks against civilians recorded. 

