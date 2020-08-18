At DNC, Jill Biden to get personal about family’s challenges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jill Biden will offer a personal glimpse into her family’s struggles and vouch for her husband’s ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. During their decades in public life, both Jill and Joe Biden have faced considerable personal loss. Both speak openly on the campaign trail about the challenges they’ve experienced, and Mrs. Biden will speak about what it takes to “make a broken family whole”: “The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding — and with small acts of compassion.”