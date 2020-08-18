Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions against Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s parliament has voted for economic sanctions against neighboring Belarus and said the presidential election there must not be internationally recognized. Lithuania’s foreign minister said that Tuesday’s 120 to 0 vote with two abstentions was “a strong message to the world.” The country’s lawmakers also called for the international rejection of the legitimacy of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection. Official results from Belarus’ Aug. 9 presidential election said Lukashenko won his sixth term in office with 80% of the vote. The opposition has denounced the vote as rigged and hundreds of thousands of people have poured into the streets across Belarus in protest every day since the election.