Mali’s president announces resignation after soldiers mutiny

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers fired shots outside his home and detained him. The dramatic development comes after more than two months of regular demonstrations calling for him to step down three years before his final term was due to end. Speaking on broadcaster ORTM, a distressed Keita said his resignation was effective immediately. A banner across the bottom of the screen referred to him as the “outgoing president.” Keita, who was democratically elected and re-elected, was left with few choices after the mutinous soldiers seized weapons in the garrison town of Kati and advanced on the capital.