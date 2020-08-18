Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s president says the school is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home as schools across the nation struggle to control coronavirus outbreaks. Remote learning for students is scheduled to begin Sept. 2. President Samuel L. Stanley said in a news release Tuesday that the measures are necessary because “it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus.” The school says plans for the colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, Veterinary Medicine and all graduate programs will be announced later.