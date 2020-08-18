Paris rape investigation targets ex-top City Hall official

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors are investigating a rape accusation against an influential former deputy mayor who recently resigned over his links to a writer whose works celebrated pedophilia. A Tunisian man told The New York Times that former deputy mayor Christophe Girard raped him when he was a teen. The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday it is now investigating whether the alleged acts occurred too long ago to prosecute. Girard’s lawyer says he firmly denies the accusations. Girard resigned last month under pressure over his links to a French writer who is under investigation for the alleged rape of an underage girl decades agi.