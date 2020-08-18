BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say that a former Army soldier they have described as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government should spend around three years in prison for providing viable instructions for building explosive devices to people who wanted to commit violence. Jarrett William Smith was a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. The 24-year-old will be sentenced Wednesday after admitting earlier this year that he provided information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent. Prosecutors are opposing the more lenient sentence of 15 months sought by the defense.