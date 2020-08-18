Rain chances remain limited this week

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be scarce this week. High-pressure will stall out over Iowa and Illinois keep dry and comfortable conditions in the forecast through Friday afternoon. A strong enough weather-maker finally moves into the upper-Midwest Friday night/Saturday morning. This system could provide enough moisture and energy to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday.

It's been a dry first half of August for Rochester. We're closing in on being 1.50" below the normal average for the month. The rainfall departure since June 1st has now climbed to over 2" and with limited rain chances ahead, those numbers could grow.

Long-range guidance is suggesting anywhere from a tenth to a third of an of rain Friday into Saturday. If we're able to get accumulations that high in Rochester, that would cut into the deficit we currently have!





High temperatures stayed in the middle and upper 70s for most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather is expected to follow for the second half of the week. Highs will return to the lower 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will slowly shift to the south-southwest with high-pressure continuing to move to the southeast. Highs will peak on Friday in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will return to the middle 60s through the weekend making conditions a little sticky outside. The 80s will continue into next week with scattered storms possible on Tuesday.

Nick