Stranded hiker survives after 2 weeks in Santa Fe Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A father and his two children helped rescue a man who was stranded in the Santa Fe National Forest for 14 days. John Utsey launched an unexpected two-day rescue mission Saturday after hearing a call for help while hiking with his kids toward the Santa Fe Baldy. Utsey gave the man food and water before hiking back to the trailhead to call 911. Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour, but called off the unsuccessful search after eight hours. Utsey then returned to the spot Sunday, called 911 again and led crews to the man. The man hurt his back while hiking and is now recovering at a local hospital.