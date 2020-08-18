Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the central Philippines, damaging several buildings as well as roads, bridges and a seaport. One person was killed in the collapse of his house. At least 25 other people were injured in Masbate province. An official advised people to avoid reentering damaged structures. The government’s seismology institute said the 6.6 magnitude quake struck about 13 miles deep. It was set off by movement in the Philippine Fault and was felt in several provinces across the central region.