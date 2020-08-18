Sunny, tranquil weather continues

A pleasant Tuesday

The phenomenal spell of bright, comfortable weather we've been enjoying for quiet some time continues today as high pressure remains dominant in the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll stick with sunny, mild weather throughout our Tuesday with low humidity levels and a much lighter breeze than recent days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s which is still just a couple of degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Slow midweek warm up

Believe it or now, that same area of high pressure will remain planted nearby for the next couple of days and will continue to provide us with abundant sunshine and quiet weather conditions. As winds turn a bit more to the south, slightly warmer air will build in between Wednesday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for the next few days with a very slow build-up of humidity in that spa of time.

The next round of rainfall in our area will be early in the weekend.