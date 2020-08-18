Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota. Clearwater County sheriff’s officials say the young woman and about seven children related to her were sliding over a rushing dam that separates Clearwater Lake and Clearwater River and got caught up in the churning water. Sheriff Darin Halverson says children sometimes use the dam as a big water slide. Halverson says the 18-year-old pulled some of the youngsters to safety before she went under. Bystanders tried to resuscitate her before paramedics arrived, but she was unresponsive.