TV’s unconventional night capped by raves for Michelle Obama

NEW YORK (AP) — A powerful speech, a staple of political conventions for decades, ended an unconventional night for news organizations covering the first national party gathering held virtually. Television had some trouble keeping up with the Democrats’ slickly-produced show. Networks either had to sideline their analysts and show the event in full, or risk missing something by trying to get some words in edgewise. But even without an audience cheering her along, former first lady Michelle Obama delivered a speech that had many television commentators reaching for superlatives.