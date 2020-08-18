UPDATE: State Patrol releases names in rural Hayfield crash

NEAR HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more information about an injury crash involving a semi-truck in rural Hayfield.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of the semi-truck was northbound on County Road 3 and the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on Highway 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The State Patrol said the driver of the Nissan is 38-year-old Mathew Knudson of Owatonna. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the semi-truck, 50-year-old Jose Cruz of Los Angeles, was not hurt.