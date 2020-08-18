Video shows encounter that led to charge for Atlanta officer

ATLANTA (AP) — Police dash camera video shows a Black man killed by a white Atlanta officer in 2016 swerved around the officer’s vehicle and was not driving at him when the officer opened fire. The video was released Tuesday by attorneys for the family of 22-year-old Deravis Caine Rogers. Officer James Burns shot and killed Rogers while responding to a report of a suspicious person. Prosecutors charged Burns with murder in 2016, but the case was dropped. It was refiled two years later and hasn’t advanced to trial since then. On Tuesday, an attorney for Rogers’ family called on the newly elected district attorney to pursue the case “with vigor.”