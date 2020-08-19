 Skip to Content

Afghan officials: Sticky bomb attacks in Kabul kill 2 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say two sticky bombs have targeted government employees in Kabul, killing two people, including a police officer, and wounding two others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. A Kabul police spokesman says one of the sticky bombs was attached to a police vehicle, while the second was attached to a car belonging to the education ministry. A Taliban spokesman said he was not aware of the explosions on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on Tuesday in Kabul that wounded at least 10 civilians, including four children, as Afghans were marking the country’s Independence Day. 

Associated Press

