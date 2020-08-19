BAD TIMING? New Rochester businesses experiencing early successes, frustrations during first months

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The impact of the pandemic on Rochester businesses cannot be overstated.

However, several new ones have popped up around the Med City this summer and are seeing varying levels of success.

Some businesses in Rochester have not even opened yet, but they can take encouragement from one's that have this summer.

Despite what seems like bad timing, some of Rochester's newest businesses have actually seen their first months go better than expected.

"I was definitely fearful," said Jenyce Habibovic, owner of Sweet House Bakery. "I was worried."

This fear is felt by most business owners, especially those new businesses. Yet Sweet House Bakery, which shares a location with Pasquale's Pizzeria, has been making bread since opening in June across from Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's.

"It's been fun. It's been scary," Habibovic said. "It's been wild but it was a risk I was willing to take. I'm happy I did because so far it's been awesome."

In addition to the location, she credits a pick-up window for the success.

Meanwhile, Nellie's on Third has drawn customers in another way.

"Most people are sitting outside right now," said general manager Rick McCoy. "If the weather is nice, they really enjoy the patio. It's a really comfortable setting."

Despite the patio, Nellie's location has actually hurt business since it opened in June.

"I think the construction is hurting everyone down here. They finally did just opened up Broadway," McCoy said. "Hopefully that helps get more people downtown but the construction has definitely made it more difficult for everyone in the downtown area."

The construction and virus have impacted the restaurant's business, which fluctuates by day.

"It's hit or miss right now. We're taking it one day at a time right now," McCoy said. "We're surviving."

Sweet House Bakery has been thriving.

"I hope for in the long term to be able to provide a bigger space hopefully when COVID settles down or is gone," Habibovic said. "Things won't get back to normal but hopefully there will be a new kind of fun normal."

Outside of downtown, other new Rochester businesses are also seeing success.

"Business has been booming. It's been almost nonstop since we've opened up," said Joel Balko, general manager of Tommy's Express.

Like Sweet House Bakery, the car wash franchise out of Michigan already has regular customers.

"People are really happy with the speed coming through here and the dryness with the blower room that we have," Balko said. "We got 18 blowers and two heated blowers. There's been a lot of great feedback on that as well."

The success of a new business encourages others looking to do the same.

"It really does inspire people in the community. That's actually what we're here for," Tommy's manager said. "We are here to better the community, society and put smiles on people's faces."

While some businesses have closed because of COVID-19, Rochester prepares to welcome even more new ones in the coming months including: the restaurant Crave, Olde Brick House Irish Pub and the Workshop Food Hall.