California battling power drain, wildfires during heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires. Thousands of people are under evacuation orders or warnings as some 30 wildfires engulfed rural and forest areas. The town of Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains was ordered emptied Tuesday night. Fires are burning in the south, near the San Francisco Bay Area, in Sonoma, Monterey and Mendocino counties, along the northern coast and near the Nevada state line north of Lake Tahoe. Meanwhile, California’s electrical grid operator avoided issuing rolling outages Tuesday but urged people to keep conserving power.