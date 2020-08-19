California slammed by wildfires, heat, unhealthy smoky air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern Californians are facing multiple threats as wildfires, unhealthy smoky air, extreme heat, the looming possibility of power outages and an ongoing pandemic coincide. It’s forcing many to weigh the risks of staying indoors or going outside. Smoke from several wildfires created unhealthy air quality, heightening concerns that people could be more prone to respiratory illnesses. Air quality and public health officials are urging people to stay inside with windows and doors shut. But with a statewide call to conserve energy to avoid power outages, people must choose between their air conditioners or sweltering inside to avoid the smoke. One scientist says “we’re running out of options to cope.”