Car catches fire inside garage in SE Rochester

Car catches fire inside garage in SE RochesterUpdated
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a car fire in a detached garage in southeast Rochester.
It happened in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast around midnight on Wednesday.
RFD said a resident tried to put out the fire with a small fire extinguisher before the firefighters put it out.
The fire was contained to the car and did not spread.
The Rochester Fire Department estimated that there were $3,000 in damages to the car and minor smoke and water damage to the garage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, RFD said.