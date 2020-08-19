Car catches fire inside garage in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a car fire in a detached garage in southeast Rochester.

Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department

It happened in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast around midnight on Wednesday.

RFD said a resident tried to put out the fire with a small fire extinguisher before the firefighters put it out.

The fire was contained to the car and did not spread.

The Rochester Fire Department estimated that there were $3,000 in damages to the car and minor smoke and water damage to the garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, RFD said.