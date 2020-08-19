College adjustments: students and parents share how they’re dealing with back to school changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- College students and their parents are preparing for any outcome as the pandemic, impacts their education.

Kashanti Taylor, graduated from Mayo High School in the spring, she will soon attend Howard University in Washington DC.

Classes start next week, and she planned to move into a dorm but was informed she has to wait until it's safer to move on campus.

"It was something that I was really looking forward to. Howard is known for its homecoming. So, I was really looking forward to that and experiencing freshman week, which is a week before we are supposed to start classes. But we're not going to be able to do that and that really is unfortunate because I've worked towards this moment and I thought I'd be getting it," Taylor said.

Her mother Belinda Whitehorn- Taylor, feels it's unfortunate her daughter has to experience these changes, but Kashanti's health comes first.

"I want her to be safe. So, she's going to be going in the spring if they open up. So I am looking forward to that as well," Whitehorn- Taylor said.

Julian Bretton, a Lourdes High School alumni, is going into his sophomore year at the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities. Classes for him start the second week of September, and he's prepared and okay with not being around many people.

"I actually don't have in person classes. The University of Minnesota is really trying their best to keep as many in person classes as possible. A lot of my friends do have in person classes and they've been notified how they're trying to hybrid it almost. So, some students will come in one day and some students will come the other day," Bretton said.

He's staying in a Minneapolis apartment with two roommates, who are also from Rochester, and they have a plan if someone gets sick.

"The person that did contract COVID-19 they would go home, and then they would just isolate themselves there. The other two would go get tested a few days after," Bretton said.

His mom, Kiersten Bretton- Billmeier, is doing her part to keep him healthy.

"I think the list of things I am preparing for him is a lot different then it was last year. Making sure there is enough hand sanitizer and masks, cleaning supplies," she said.

For Taylor, although she's missed out on big events during her senior year of high school, she's keeping her spirits high. She understands her health is the main priority.

"There's no point of going out there and risking my health if I am not going to get the real college experience. So I would be okay with waiting until next fall to go back on campus," Taylor said.