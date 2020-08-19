Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House both in skills and temperament. Former President Barack Obama says, “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says, “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.” And Hillary Clinton says, “I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president, because America needs a president right now.”